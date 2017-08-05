As Usain Bolt gets ready for golden farewell, we look back at his most memorable quotes

New Delhi: There are few moments in sport that can be remembered for a lifetime. But we can promise you that if there are any such moments, they won’t be too much better than the electrifying centre stage that the track is when Usain Bolt is on it.

The eight-time Olympic champion is on the verge of retirement. He is taking part in the ongoing World Athletics Championships after which he will be officially retired.

It also gives us the moment to remember (all over again) some of the joyous quotes that the humourous champion has given us. Take a look.

“If Queen Elizabeth knighthooded me and I would get the title Sir Usain Bolt. That sounds very nice.”

-Clearly there is no debate on how he should be addressed if you believe the champion himself.

“I really want to try soccer after I retire because I've watched football over the years and I think I could be a good contender.”

-Who can argue that the greatest-ever sprinter is a multi-talented athlete?

“I was playing cricket first and my cricket coach was the one that introduced me to track and field.”

-It is surely cricket’s loss we reckon. Bolt would have made a strong, fine, hit-the-deck pace bowler.

Last Training Session before my last race in London pic.twitter.com/LkVHOKMR45 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 3, 2017

“When I'm at the gym, I think about chicks, going to the beach, and looking good. I do it for the girls.”

-We just hope that this quote was tongue-in-cheek.

“You do not want to get married at 22! Especially if you're famous, because girls are going to be throwing themselves at you.”

-He clearly thought (still thinks?) of himself as a ladies’ man.

“No matter who you are, no matter what you're doing, no matter how focus you are, no matter how ready you think you? are, you're not gonna catch me”

-Now you once again know about the attitude that made him simply the best in the world.

