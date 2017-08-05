close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

As Usain Bolt gets ready for golden farewell, we look back at his most memorable quotes

The eight-time Olympic champion is on the verge of retirement. He is taking part in the ongoing World Athletics Championships after which he will be officially retired.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 13:46
As Usain Bolt gets ready for golden farewell, we look back at his most memorable quotes
Twitter/ Usain Bolt

New Delhi: There are few moments in sport that can be remembered for a lifetime. But we can promise you that if there are any such moments, they won’t be too much better than the electrifying centre stage that the track is when Usain Bolt is on it.

The eight-time Olympic champion is on the verge of retirement. He is taking part in the ongoing World Athletics Championships after which he will be officially retired.

It also gives us the moment to remember (all over again) some of the joyous quotes that the humourous champion has given us. Take a look.

“If Queen Elizabeth knighthooded me and I would get the title Sir Usain Bolt. That sounds very nice.”

-Clearly there is no debate on how he should be addressed if you believe the champion himself.

“I really want to try soccer after I retire because I've watched football over the years and I think I could be a good contender.”

-Who can argue that the greatest-ever sprinter is a multi-talented athlete?

“I was playing cricket first and my cricket coach was the one that introduced me to track and field.”

-It is surely cricket’s loss we reckon. Bolt would have made a strong, fine, hit-the-deck pace bowler.

“When I'm at the gym, I think about chicks, going to the beach, and looking good. I do it for the girls.”

-We just hope that this quote was tongue-in-cheek.

“You do not want to get married at 22! Especially if you're famous, because girls are going to be throwing themselves at you.”

-He clearly thought (still thinks?) of himself as a ladies’ man.

“No matter who you are, no matter what you're doing, no matter how focus you are, no matter how ready you think you? are, you're not gonna catch me”

-Now you once again know about the attitude that made him simply the best in the world.

Quotes’ text courtesy: Inspiringquotes.us      

TAGS

Usain BoltLondonRetirementquotes

From Zee News

Rohan Bopanna blasts AITA for failing to send his name for Arjuna Award before deadline
Tennis

Rohan Bopanna blasts AITA for failing to send his name for...

England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 2: LIV...

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to Usain Bolt on eve of final race
Other Sports

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to Usain Bolt on eve of fi...

Usain Bolt retires: Here’s how 100 metres world record progressed over the years
Other Sports

Usain Bolt retires: Here’s how 100 metres world record prog...

SL vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja edges past Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev to become second fastest Indian to claim 150 Test wickets
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja edges past Anil Kumble, Kapil De...

All in a blink! When Usain Bolt immortalised 9.58 — WATCH
Other Sports

All in a blink! When Usain Bolt immortalised 9.58 — WATCH

England vs South Africa, 4th Test, Day 1: Proteas bowlers keep hosts in check at Old Trafford
cricket

England vs South Africa, 4th Test, Day 1: Proteas bowlers k...

I moved to Paris Saint-Germain to find new challenges, says Neymar
Football

I moved to Paris Saint-Germain to find new challenges, says...

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, wife Faryal Makhdoom break-up following ugly spat on Twitter
Other Sports

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, wife Faryal Makhdoom bre...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video