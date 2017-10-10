Asia Cup Hockey 2017: Live streaming, TV listings, full schedule, India squad

New Delhi: The 2017 Asia Cup is being billed as the start of a new beginning in Indian hockey. The coming together of Sjoerd Marijne and Manpreet Singh coach-captain is expected to answer long-standing questions like India's inability to win major tournaments.

The eight-team tournament in Dhaka will serve as the perfect testing ground for the Indian team under a new coach. India were runner-up to South Korea in the last edition four years ago. This time, the Manpreet Singh-led outfit will hope to do one better than 2013.

This is also India's lone international outing before the year-ending big event, the FIH Hockey World League Final to be held in Bhubaneswar. And India will open their campaign on Wednesday with a tricky tie against Japan.

Here's everything you need to know about the tournament:

Teams

Pool A Pool B India (6) Malaysia (12) Pakistan (14) South Korea (13) Japan (17) China (18) Bangladesh (34) Oman (30)

Two top teams from each pool will play in the Super 4s, which will be followed by a single-legged round-robin format to decide the two finalists.

Pool A

Match Date & Time India vs Japan 2:30 pm IST, 11 October Pakistan vs Bangladesh 5 pm IST, 11 October Japan vs Pakistan 2:30 pm IST, 13 October India vs Bangladesh 5:30 pm IST, 13 October Japan vs Bangladesh 2:30 pm IST, 15 October India vs Pakistan 5:30 pm IST, 15 October

Pool B

Match Date & Time Malaysia vs China 2:30pm IST, 12 October South Korea vs Oman 5pm IST, 12 October China vs Oman 2:30pm IST, 14 October South Korea vs Malaysia 5pm IST, 14 October Malaysia vs Oman 2:30pm IST, 16 October China vs South Korea 5pm IST, 16 October

Winners of the tournament will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in India.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar

Midfielders: SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Kangujam, Sumit

Forwards: S.V. Sunil (vice-captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh

TV Listings:

India: TV: Star Sports 2/HD; Live streaming: Hotstar

Malaysia: TV: Astro Arena/HD ; Live streaming: Astro Go

Pakistan: TV: PTV; Live streaming: PTV Sports Live

Japan: TV: TV Tokyo

