Asia Cup Hockey 2017: Live streaming, TV listings, full schedule, India squad

This is also India's lone international outing before the year-ending big event, the FIH Hockey World League Final to be held in Bhubaneswar. And India will open their campaign on Wednesday with a tricky tie against Japan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 10, 2017, 16:04 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The 2017 Asia Cup is being billed as the start of a new beginning in Indian hockey. The coming together of Sjoerd Marijne and Manpreet Singh coach-captain is expected to answer long-standing questions like India's inability to win major tournaments.

The eight-team tournament in Dhaka will serve as the perfect testing ground for the Indian team under a new coach. India were runner-up to South Korea in the last edition four years ago. This time, the Manpreet Singh-led outfit will hope to do one better than 2013.

This is also India's lone international outing before the year-ending big event, the FIH Hockey World League Final to be held in Bhubaneswar. And India will open their campaign on Wednesday with a tricky tie against Japan.

Here's everything you need to know about the tournament:

Teams

Pool A Pool B
India (6) Malaysia (12)
Pakistan (14) South Korea (13)
Japan (17) China (18)
Bangladesh (34) Oman (30)

Two top teams from each pool will play in the Super 4s, which will be followed by a single-legged round-robin format to decide the two finalists.

Pool A

Match Date & Time
India vs Japan 2:30 pm IST, 11 October
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 5 pm IST, 11 October
Japan vs Pakistan 2:30 pm IST, 13 October
India vs Bangladesh 5:30 pm IST, 13 October
Japan vs Bangladesh 2:30 pm IST, 15 October
India vs Pakistan 5:30 pm IST, 15 October

Pool B

Match Date & Time
Malaysia vs China 2:30pm IST, 12 October
South Korea vs Oman 5pm IST, 12 October
China vs Oman 2:30pm IST, 14 October
South Korea vs Malaysia 5pm IST, 14 October
Malaysia vs Oman 2:30pm IST, 16 October
China vs South Korea 5pm IST, 16 October

Winners of the tournament will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in India.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar
Midfielders: SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Kangujam, Sumit
Forwards: S.V. Sunil (vice-captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh

TV Listings:

India: TV: Star Sports 2/HD; Live streaming: Hotstar
Malaysia: TV: Astro Arena/HD ; Live streaming: Astro Go
Pakistan: TV: PTV; Live streaming: PTV Sports Live
Japan: TV: TV Tokyo

Live Streaming: Hotstar

