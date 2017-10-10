Asia Cup Hockey 2017: Live streaming, TV listings, full schedule, India squad
This is also India's lone international outing before the year-ending big event, the FIH Hockey World League Final to be held in Bhubaneswar. And India will open their campaign on Wednesday with a tricky tie against Japan.
New Delhi: The 2017 Asia Cup is being billed as the start of a new beginning in Indian hockey. The coming together of Sjoerd Marijne and Manpreet Singh coach-captain is expected to answer long-standing questions like India's inability to win major tournaments.
The eight-team tournament in Dhaka will serve as the perfect testing ground for the Indian team under a new coach. India were runner-up to South Korea in the last edition four years ago. This time, the Manpreet Singh-led outfit will hope to do one better than 2013.
Here's everything you need to know about the tournament:
Teams
|Pool A
|Pool B
|India (6)
|Malaysia (12)
|Pakistan (14)
|South Korea (13)
|Japan (17)
|China (18)
|Bangladesh (34)
|Oman (30)
Two top teams from each pool will play in the Super 4s, which will be followed by a single-legged round-robin format to decide the two finalists.
Pool A
|Match
|Date & Time
|India vs Japan
|2:30 pm IST, 11 October
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|5 pm IST, 11 October
|Japan vs Pakistan
|2:30 pm IST, 13 October
|India vs Bangladesh
|5:30 pm IST, 13 October
|Japan vs Bangladesh
|2:30 pm IST, 15 October
|India vs Pakistan
|5:30 pm IST, 15 October
Pool B
|Match
|Date & Time
|Malaysia vs China
|2:30pm IST, 12 October
|South Korea vs Oman
|5pm IST, 12 October
|China vs Oman
|2:30pm IST, 14 October
|South Korea vs Malaysia
|5pm IST, 14 October
|Malaysia vs Oman
|2:30pm IST, 16 October
|China vs South Korea
|5pm IST, 16 October
Winners of the tournament will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in India.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar
Midfielders: SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Kangujam, Sumit
Forwards: S.V. Sunil (vice-captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh
TV Listings:
India: TV: Star Sports 2/HD; Live streaming: Hotstar
Malaysia: TV: Astro Arena/HD ; Live streaming: Astro Go
Pakistan: TV: PTV; Live streaming: PTV Sports Live
Japan: TV: TV Tokyo
Live Streaming: Hotstar