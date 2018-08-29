हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018

Asiad: Indian women's squash team enters semifinals, assured of medal

The Indian women's squash team on Wednesday assured itself of a medal after advancing to the semifinals at the 18th Asian Games here.

The Indian women's squash team on Wednesday assured itself of a medal after advancing to the semifinals at the 18th Asian Games here.

The women's team comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3-0 in penultimate pool match.

The team will play its final Pool B match against Hong Kong tomorrow and will look to top its pool.

The women's team, which won a maiden silver medal at Incheon four years ago, had earlier beaten Iran, Thailand and Indonesia.

Pallikal and Chinappa had also won bronze medals in the women's singles event last week. 

