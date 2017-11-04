Asian Boxing Championships: Veteran Mary Kom advances to semis, assured India of a medal

New Delhi: Boxing great MC Mary Kom advanced to the semi-final of the light flyweight (48kg) category in the 2017 Asian Women's Boxing Championships on Saturday (November 4) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Kom, 34, survived a close fight to beat Chinese Taipei's Meng-Chieh Pin in a split verdict in the quarterfinals, thus assuring India a medal. She will face Japan's Tsubasa Komura in the semifinals.

In a rather cautiously-fought bout, neither the Indian, nor her opponent was willing to launch too many attacks. The punches were few and far between at least in the opening three minutes.

But, the two boxers upped the intensity in the second round.

The Taipei boxer, also the taller of the two pugilists, was the first to move away from the waiting game and began using her left straights and right hooks rather effectively.

However, Kom — a five-time world champion – too raised her game against the nimble-footed Pin, who displayed impressive defensive tactics.

The Manipuri went all out in the last round and more than made up for a patchy display in the opening round to get the judges' nod.

The London Olympics bronze-medallist started her campaign by defeating local favourite Diem Thi Trinh Kieu, again in a split verdict, on Thursday.

She has four gold and a silver at the event from her five previous appearances.