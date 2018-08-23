हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games 2018

Asian Games 2018: 15-year-old Shardul Vihan bags Silver medal for India in Double Trap event

Vihan is the youngest athlete in the contingent. He lost to the North Korean shooter Shin Hyunwoo. 

Asian Games 2018: 15-year-old Shardul Vihan bags Silver medal for India in Double Trap event
Image Courtesy: PTI

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, 15-year-old Shardul Vihan won a Silver medal in Double trap at the ongoing Asian Games 2018 at Jakarta. 

Vihan lost in the final to the 34-year-old North Korean shooter Shin Hyunwoo who clinched the gold medal with a score of 74. 

Qatar's Al Marri Hamad Ali bagged the bronze after shooting 53 at the Jakabaring shooting range. 

Vihan is the youngest athlete in the contingent. 

Vihan played his first ever Asian Games this year. He maintained confidence throughout the play getting a score of 73 out of 80. 

Vihan bagged the 17th medal for India at the Asian Games. India have till now won 7 medals in shooting.

As a 14-year-old, Vihan produced a sensational performance when he won four gold on a single day in the 61st National Shooting Championship.

Vihan had won gold in the senior and junior men’s double trap individual and team events at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. He had defeated world number one double trapper Ankur Mittal 78-76 in the men’s final.

Vihan has been coached by former Asian Championship double gold medallist Anwer Sultan. 

In Moscow, he had finished a creditable sixth at the Junior World Championship in 2017.

Tags:
Asian Games 2018Shardul VihanAsian GamesDouble TrapIndiaIndia at Asian Games 2018Jakarta

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close