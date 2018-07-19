हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Handball

Asian Games 2018: Handball Federation of India 'relieved' after inclusion of men's team

Secretary of Handball Federation of India (HFI) Anandeshwar Pandey on Wednesday said that were relieved as the decision of including the men`s team for the 2018 Asian Games was in their favour.

Asian Games 2018: Handball Federation of India &#039;relieved&#039; after inclusion of men&#039;s team
Representational image

Lucknow: Secretary of Handball Federation of India (HFI) Anandeshwar Pandey on Wednesday said that were relieved as the decision of including the men`s team for the 2018 Asian Games was in their favour.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday accepted the request of Handball Federation to include the men`s team for the 2018 Asian games after its legal committee chairman recommended to approve the same.

"We approached the Allahabad High Court and we feel relieved as the legal committee gave a decision in our favour.

IOA core committee then later understood and will send us for the game, which will also boost the morale of the players," he told ANI.

"International Handball federation wants to improve the standard of the game in India and provided the fund and the facilities for the players," Pandey added.

The handball team had qualified for the Asian Games on the back of the team`s impressive performance in the 18th Asian Men`s Championship that took place in South Korea but was denied entry to the Asian Games official list of IOA earlier.

This prompted HFI to file a petition in the Allahabad High Court objecting the move.

However, the IOA finally the men`s handball team after the court`s intervention.

The Asian Games are slated to be held from August 18 to September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.

