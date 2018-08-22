हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

Asian Games 2018: Here's India's schedule on Day 5

Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the fifth day of the Asian Games 2018.

Asian Games 2018: Here&#039;s India&#039;s schedule on Day 5

Jakarta/Palembang: Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the fifth day of the Asian Games.

ARCHERY

Starts 8:30 AM 

Men's Individual Recurve - Vishwas, Atanu Das, 
Women's Individual Recurve- Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari

GYMNASTICS 

Starts at 3 PM 

Women's Vault Event- Aruna Budda Reddy

BADMINTON 

Starts 10:30 AM onwards

Women's Singles

-PV Sindhu vs Vu Thi Trang (VIE)
-Saina Nehwal vs Soraya Aghaeihajiagha (IRI)

Women's Doubles

-Ashwini Ponnappa/ Sikki Reddy vs Nga Ting Yeung/ Wing Yung NG (HKG)
-Rutaparna Panda/Arathi Sara Sunil vs Chayanit Chaladchalam/Muenwong Phataimas (THA)

Mixed Doubles

-Pranav Jerry Chopra/ Sikki Reddy vs Lui Ying Goh/ Peng Soon Chan (MAS)
-Ashwini Ponnappa/ Satvik Sairaj Rankireddy vs Sapsiree Taerattanachai/ Dechapol Puavaranukroh (THA)

Men's Doubles

-Satvik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Yonny Chung/ Chun Hei Tam(HKG) 
-Manu Attri/ B Sumeeth Reedy vs Rasheed Ajfan Mohamed / Mohamed Ahmed Thoif (MDV)

BASKETBALL

Starts at 5 PM

Women's 5x5 Group A India vs Indonesia

CANOE/KAYAK SLALOM

Starts 8 AM 

Women's Singles semifinals - Champa Mourya

GOLF 

Starts at 4:30 AM

Men's Individual: Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas, Naveed Kshitij Kaul

Women's Individual: Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar 

ROWING 

Starts at 7:30 AM 

Men's Singles Sculls Final- Dattu Baban Bhokanal

Men's Double Sculls Final- Om Prakash Sawarn Singh

Women's Pair Final- Sanjukta Dung/ Harpreet Kaur

Women's Doubles Sculls Final- Pooja/ Sayali Shekale

Men's Pair Final- Malkeet Singh/ Gurinder Singh

Men's Lightweight Four Final

SHOOTING

Men's Double Trap Qualification - Shardul Vihan, Ankur Mittal - 9 AM

Women's Double Trap finals- Varsha Varman, Shreyasi Singh- 9:15 AM

SQUASH

Men's singles Round of 32: Saurav Ghosal vs Mukhtar Wakeel Mohomed Shamil (SRI), Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu vs Youngjo Ko (KOR) - 8:30 AM

Women's singles Round of 16: Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinappa

SWIMMING

Men's 50m Butterfly Heats- Ankur Kothari, Virdhawal Khade - 7:30 AM

Men's 100m Freestyle Heats- Virdhawal Khade, Aaron Dsouza- 7:50 AM

Men's 200m Backstroke Heats- Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page - 8 AM

TENNIS 

Starts at 8:30 AM

Women's Singles Semifinals - Ankita Raina vs Shuai Zhang (CHI)

Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals - Rohan Bopanna/ Ankita Raina vs A Sutjiadi/ CB Rungkat (INA)

Men's Doubles Semifinals- Rohan Bopanna/ Divij Sharan vs K Uesugi/ S Shimabukuro (JAP)
Men's Singles Quarterfinals- Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

VOLLEYBALL

Starts at 8:30 AM

Women's Pool B match
India vs Kazakhstan - 8:30 AM

WEIGHTLIFTING

Starts 9:30 AM

Men's 77kg - Sathish Sivalingam, Ajay Singh. 

