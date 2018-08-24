हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabaddi

Asian Games 2018: India lose to Iran, settle for Silver medal in Women's Kabaddi

India's golden run in Kabaddi came to an end after losing the final match 24-27 to Iran on Friday.

Asian Games 2018: India lose to Iran, settle for Silver medal in Women&#039;s Kabaddi
Image Courtesy: PTI

India's golden run in Kabaddi came to an end after losing the final match 24-27 to Iran on Friday.

India had to settle for Silver medal. 

India secured the first half with a close lead of 13-11 but Iran took the defending champions by surprise when they turned the game into their favour. 

Even though India were leading with 13-11 at first half, Iran turned the game in their favour by strong raids and defence. 

India have been the defending champion in Kabaddi at the Asian Games since 2010. 

The men's Kabaddi team was eliminated on Thursday in the semi-finals by Iran as well.

India have previously defeated Thailand (Guangzhou, 2010) and Iran (Incheon, 2014) to retain the title. This is the second time that both India and Iran faced each other in the finals. 

Earlier, India's Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan won Gold in Men's Tennis Double. The Indian rowing team also won a gold and two bronze earlier on Friday.

Tags:
KabaddiAsian Games 2018Asian GamesWomen in kabaddi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close