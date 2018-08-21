हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games 2018

Asian Games 2018: Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput wins Silver in 50m Rifle event

With this medal, the total tally for India has gone up to eight. The Indian contingent has won three Gold, three Silver and two Bronze so far in the Asian games that began on August 18.

Asian Games 2018: Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput wins Silver in 50m Rifle event

JAKARTA: Indian shooter Sanjeev Rajput won the Silver medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 event at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday. This is the third medal for India in shooting at the Asaid.

With this medal, the total tally for India has gone up to eight. The Indian contingent has won three Gold, three Silver and two Bronze so far in the Asian games that began on August 18.

Earlier in the day, Indian shooters bagged one Gold and one Bronze at the Asaid. Debutant teenager Saurabh Chaudhary clinched first gold for India in shooting in the men's 10m air pistol event. The 16-year-old Chaudhary, who topped the qualifying round, shot a Games record score of 240.7 to pip Japan's Tomoyuki Matsuda (239.7) in an exciting final.

In second position for most of the final, Chaudhary grabbed the lead after Matsuda fired 8.9 in his penultimate shot. The Indian went ahead with a 10.2 off his second-last shot and held the nerve to stay ahead. 

Shooter Abhishek Verma bagged a bronze medal in the same event with a score of 219.3. Verma was also making his Asian Games debut at 29.

Tags:
Asian Games 2018Asian GamesIndian shooterSanjeev Rajput

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close