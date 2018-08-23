हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018

Asian Games 2018: Indian women's basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out

The Indian team lost to Indonesia 66-69 in its final Group A match.

Asian Games 2018: Indian women&#039;s basketball team suffers 4th loss, crashes out

Jakarta: The Indian women's basketball team suffered their fourth loss on the trot to crash out of the Asian Games after finishing at the bottom of the heap here on Thursday.

The Indian team lost to Indonesia 66-69 in its final Group A match to end their campaign with an all-loss record. 

Today was though the Indian team's closest match as it had lost by bigger margins in the earlier group matches. India had lost to Kazakhstan 61-79, to Taipei 61-84 and to a United Korean team 54-104 before today' match.

India finished fifth and last in Group B which was topped by Taipei.

Four top teams from each of the two groups advance to the quarterfinal stage. 

Asian Games 2018Indiawomen's basketballIndonesia

