Asian Games 2018

Asian Games 2018: Iran’s Wushu player Erfan Ahangarian wins millions of hearts by helping injured Indian rival Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh

Midway through the bout, India's Wushu player Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh injured his knee badly and was seen limping.

Image/Video Credit: FISTO Sports/Twitter

JAKARTA: In a heart-touching moment from the ongoing Asian Games 2018, Iran's Wushu player Erfan Ahangarian won a million hearts when he lifted his Indian opponent who was injured during the semifinal bout.

The Iranian proved that sports are not just about winning the competition but also about the sportsman spirit.

It was a pleasant sight for millions watch the semi-final clash between the Iranian and India's Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh in men’s Sanda 60kg Wushu event. 

Midway through the bout, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh injured his knee badly and was seen limping.

The Indian, however, continued fighting till the end of the bout, which was eventually won by the Iranian 2-0. After the match was over and the referee declared the winner, the Iranian, instead of celebrating his win, rushed to help his injured Indian opponent.

Without wasting a second, the Iranian lifted Singh and took him off the ring.

The Iranian not only won a medal but also hearts by carrying the injured Indian player.

Ahangarian's kind gesture toward his opponent was hailed by many and evoked a very positive response on the social media platforms.
 
On Day 4, Wushu players from India created history by winning four bronze medals for their country in what was their best display at the tournament ever.

Though Naorem Roshibini Devi, Santosh Kumar, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh and Narender Grewal lost their Sanda event semifinal bouts, they ensured four Bronze medals for India in the Asian Games 2018.

Asian Games 2018IranWushu playerErfan AhangarianSurya Bhanu Pratap Singh

