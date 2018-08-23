हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018

Asian Games 2018: J&K Governor hails Bhanu for winning bronze in Wushu

Bhanu Pratap Singh lost the semi-final bout against Erfan Ahangarian of Iran. 

Asian Games 2018: J&amp;K Governor hails Bhanu for winning bronze in Wushu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik today extended warm felicitations to son of the soil Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh for winning Bronze medal in Wushu at the ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta.

Bhanu Pratap Singh, a resident of Muthi in Jammu, registered an emphatic quarterfinal victory over his Philippines rival in the men's 60-kg category on Tuesday in Indonesia. But he lost the semi-final bout against Erfan Ahangarian of Iran yesterday after suffering an injury.

"We are really proud of his performance in the prestigious sporting event," Governor said in his felicitation message.

Governor also congratulated Kuldeep Handoo, another son of the soil and coach of the Indian Wushu contingent at the Asian Games.

Wushu, a Chinese Kung-fu, is different from other combat sports as it is a mix of kick-boxing and wrestling.

Meanwhile, K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor, has also felicitated Bhanu for the emphatic victory.

Advisor Kumar said Bhanu Pratap Singh would be adequately rewarded by the Governor's Administration on his return from Jakarta for his splendid performance in the Asian Games.

He said the administration is laying renewed focus on promoting sports in the state and in this regard a new Sports Policy is being formulated to institutionalize the sports culture in J&K.

He said various incentives are being proposed to encourage grooming of professional sportspersons in the state. 

