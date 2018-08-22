हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018: Maharashtra announces Rs 50 lakh for 'golden girl' Rahi Sarnobat

Rahi pipped her nearest rival from Thailand to lift the gold in a nail-biting finish.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government today announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for Rahi Sarnobat, who became the first Indian woman shooter to win gold medal at the Asian Games.

"I am happy to announce that Maharashtra Government will give Rs 50 lakh to the gold medal winners, Rs 30 lakh to silver medal winners and Rs 20 lakh to bronze medal winners of Asian Games 2018 from Maharashtra," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

The 27-year-old held her nerve to pip Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon in a heart-stopping contest after both were tied at 34 points following 10 series of five shots each, taking it to a shoot-off.

Rahi is a double gold medallist at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and had a bronze in the 25m pistol pairs event at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Soon after Rahi achieved the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m air pistol finals, her family members and neighbours burst into celebration at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, from where she hails.

Rahi's cousin Aditya Sarnabot said the family's joy knew no bounds as the news of her clinching the gold came in.

"A lot of friends and relatives have been streaming in our house and we celebrated her success by distributing 'pedhas' (sweet). Rahi suffered an injury over two years ago and her comeback is good," Aditya told PTI from Kolhapur.

"Rahi is expected to reach Kolhapur on September 11 and there are plans to welcome her in a grand style," he said. 

