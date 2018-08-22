हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games 2018

Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold for India in 25m Pistol event

In a thrilling neck and neck final, India's Rahi Sarnobat won the Gold in the 25m Pistol event for women. The 27-year-old Indian defeated Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon in the final shootout.

Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold for India in 25m Pistol event

JAKARTA: In a thrilling neck and neck final, India's Rahi Sarnobat won the Gold in the 25m Pistol event for women. The 27-year-old Indian defeated Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon in the final shootout.

The 27-year-old shot a games record score on her way to winning the yellow metal at the Jakabaring Shooting Range. The final went into shoot-off after Rahi and Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand were tied on 34 points.

Both Rahi and Yangpaiboon shot four out of five shots in the first shoot-off, and then in the second shoot-off the Indian prevailed over her opponent by missing one less.

This is India's fourth Gold at the 18the edition of the Asian Games overall and second Gold medal in shooting. Overall, the Indian contingent has won eleven medals so far - four Gold, three Silver and four Bronze.

Along with Rahi, India's Manu Bhaker had also entered the finals of the 25m pistol competition. However, 16-year-old Bhaker finished sixth with 16 points.

Manu had topped the qualifying round with a Games record score of 593, while Rahi was seventh with 580 points. Manu had got 297 points in the three-series precision round, with scores of 99, 98 and 100 respectively. She scored 296 in the three-series rapid round, with scores of 100, 97 and 99 respectively.

Rahi had shot 97, 95, 96 for a total of 288 in the precision round. In the rapid round, she posted scores of 98, 96, 98 for a total of 292.

Tags:
Asian Games 2018Asian GamesRahi SarnobatGold at Asian Games25m Pistol

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close