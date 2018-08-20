हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games 2018

Asian Games 2018: Shooter Lakshay wins silver medal in men's trap shooting

Lakshya lost to Taiwan's Kunpi Yang who scored 48 points.

Asian Games 2018: Shooter Lakshay wins silver medal in men&#039;s trap shooting

JAKARTA: Shooter Lakshya won a silver medal for India after he finished at the second spot in the men's trap shooting event in the 18th edition of Asian Games on Monday. This is India's second silver medal and the fourth medal overall at the Asian Games.

The total score of the 19-year-old was 43 points. Lakshya lost to Taiwan's Kunpi Yang who scored 48 points.

Minister of State Youth Affairs and Sports and Olympic medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore congratulated Lakshya on the victory. He said that the 19-year-old shooter showed impeccable concentration. "19 yr old shooter Lakshya Sheoran on his #AsianGames debut has shown impeccable concentration to win silver medal in Men's Trap Shooting at #AsianGames2018. Young champions like Lakshya r the torchbearers of our sporting future. Take a bow young champ!," he tweeted.

Tags:
Asian Games 2018Asian GamesIndian shooterLakshaymen's trap shooting

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close