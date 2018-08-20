Asian Games: Deepak Kumar bags silver medal in 10m Air Rifle event

Indian shooter Deepak Kumar has bagged silver medal in 10m Air Rifle event in the 18th edition of the Asian Games being held at Incheon in South Korea. The Indian shooter scored 247.7 points while China’s Yang Haoran won the gold medal with 249.1 points.

Another Indian shooter Ravi Kumar, who had bagged bronze medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle event along with Apurvi Chandela, was earlier eliminated with a score of 205.2 points after qualifying for the final round. LU Shaochuan of Chinese Taipei clinched the third spot to win bronze with 226.8 points.

India has so far won three medals - one gold, one silver and one bronze - in the ongoing Asian Games. Bajrang Punia won the first gold for the country in wrestling as he defeated Takatani Daichi of Japan 11-8 on Sunday. The 24-year-old chalked up 13-4, 12-4, 10-4, 11-3 victories to bulldoze his way into the 65 kg final.

Daichi Takatani, despite conceding a 6-0 lead early, prevented another lop-sided bout but Punia eventually prevailed 11-8 to continue his strong run of form this year.

India won its first bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed event as Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela secured the third position with 429.9 points. Taipei won Gold in the event with 494.1 points while China bagged silver with 492.5 points.

The other contenders in the event were Korea and Mongolia, who finished fourth and fifth respectively in the event held for the first time at the Games.

(With agency inputs)