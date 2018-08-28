हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games

Asian Games: India bags silver in debut event of 4x400m relay race

India clinched a silver in the debut event of 400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain in the Asian Games in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Asian Games: India bags silver in debut event of 4x400m relay race
Representational image

India clinched a silver in the debut event of 400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain in the Asian Games in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Indian quartet of Mohd. Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3 minute and 15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89.

Kazakhstan took the bronze in 3:19.52.

Tags:
Asian GamesAsian Games 400m relayIndia silver medalIndia at Asian Games

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close