Asian Games

Asian Games: India’s Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela bag bronze in 10m Air Rifle

India’s Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela bagged bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed event in the 18th edition of Asian Games on Sunday. The other contenders in the event were China, Mongolia, Taipei and Korea.

Mongolia and Korea, however, got eliminated as India secured the third position with 429.9 points.

Taipei won Gold in the event with 494.1 points while China bagged silver with 492.5 points.

Kumar and Chandela entered the final as the second-best team with 835.3.

However, Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma failed to qualify for the final of 10m mixed air pistol event.

