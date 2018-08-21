हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games

Asian Games: Indian shooter Abhishek Verma wins bronze in 10m Air Pistol event

Indian shooter Abhishek Verma has won the second bronze medal for India in the 18th edition of Asian Games, being held in Indonesia. The 29-year-old shooter won the medal in 10m Air Pistol Men event.

Asian Games: Indian shooter Abhishek Verma wins bronze in 10m Air Pistol event

Indian shooter Abhishek Verma has won the second bronze medal for India in the 18th edition of Asian Games, being held in Indonesia. The 29-year-old shooter won the medal in 10m Air Pistol Men event.

Saurabh Chaudhary of India won a gold medal in the same event while the silver medal was bagged by Tomoyuki Matsuda of Japan. Chaudhary scored a total of 240.7 points while Abhishek Verma scored 219.3 points. Silver winner Tomoyuki Matsuda scored 239.7 points.

With these, India has won a total of seven medals – three gold, two silver and two bronze medals – in the ongoing Asian Games.

The first medal bagged by India was a bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed event. Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela won the bronze medal for India with 429.9 points on Sunday.

Later, Bajrang Punia gave India its first gold medal of Asia’s biggest sporting extravaganza. He clinched the gold medal in the men’s freestyle 65-kg category defeating Daichi Takatani of Japan 11-8 in the final.

The second gold medal came to India in women’s 50 kg freestyle wrestling category, thanks to Vinesh Phogat. She defeated Japan’s Yuki Irie 6-2 to win the final.

The silver medals were won for India by 19-year-old Lakshay Sheoron (men’s trap shooting) and Deepak Kumar (10m Air Rifle event).

Tags:
Asian GamesAsian Games India medalAbhishek VermaSaurabh Chaudhary

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close