हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games

Asian Games: Judokas Hardeep Singh Brar, Garima Choudhary lose in pre-quarters

Hardeep lost to South Korea's Seungsu Lee 3-10 in the round of 16 of the men's 81kg category.

Asian Games: Judokas Hardeep Singh Brar, Garima Choudhary lose in pre-quarters
Pic courtesy: Twitter

Jakarta: Indian judokas Harshdeep Singh Brar and Garima Choudhary crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of their respective events at the 18th Asian Games here on Thursday.

Hardeep lost to South Korea's Seungsu Lee 3-10 in the round of 16 of the men's 81kg category.

The 20-year-old Indian committed three Shidos (minor violations) while Lee received one penalty point and scored an Ippon (full point).

Earlier, Hardeep had sailed past Rajitha P K Uwarapaksha Gedara of Sri Lanka 10-0 in the round of 32.

In the women's 70 kg event, Garima lost to Gulnoza Matniyazov of Uzbekistan 0-10.

Garima, who was India's sole judoka in the 2012 London Olympics, failed to pick up any point in her bout while Matniyazov managed to log an Ippon. 

Tags:
Asian GamesAsiad 2018Hardeep Singh BrarGarima Choudhary18th Asian GamesGulnoza Matniyazov Judo Asiad

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close