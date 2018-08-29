हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018

Asian Games Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal, Manika batra enter mixed doubles semis, assured of medal

The Indian pair of A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra progressed to the table tennis mixed doubles semifinals, beating North Korea 3-2 to be assured of a medal at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Jakarta: The Indian pair of A Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra progressed to the table tennis mixed doubles semifinals, beating North Korea 3-2 to be assured of a medal at the 18th Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Sharath and Manika defeated Ji Song An and Hyo Sim Cha 4-11 12-10 6-11 11-6 11-8 in a thrilling contest that lasted 38 minutes here. 

Earlier, the Indian men's team had won a bronze medal. 

