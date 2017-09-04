Athletes are country's first citizens, will serve them 24×7: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

New Delh: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who was appointed as the new Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday, took charge of the office on Monday.

Addressing the media, Rathore said, "Sports ministry has to work 24X7 to provide service to sportspersons." and added, "An athlete is country's first citizen. We will serve them 24×7."

"My journey of coming to this ministry began at the reception downstairs (many years ago). I still remember how you have to take permission on paper to enter, it all started then. So I know as a player what hardships you have to face," Rathore said after taking charge.

"But I also believe that there are a lot of efficient officials in this ministry because of whom, I and many others got help. So the aim is to have more such officials and create an environment in which sportspersons come first and the first citizen of this country is a sportsperson."

Rathore said he was determined to bring about a change in sports administration.

"The philosophy of this ministry would be 'samman and suvidha'. Respect for every athlete and facilities for every player who is representing the country.

"The environment and attitude in this ministry needs to change. There is only one VIP and that is sportsperson and nobody else. This attitudinal shift is required."

Listing out his priorities, Rathore said making life easy for the athletes will be his focus.

"As I said samman and suvidha, that explains everything. I will pick up what schemes are being run and how can we improve those schemes. How can we improve delivery and how can we improve the management within various institutions we have created. How easy it becomes for a sportsperson to come to the sports ministry or send his request and get it executed.

"I want to thank the Prime Minister and the people who have expressed a lot of love for me for taking charge of the sports ministry. It's a big responsibility. I believe that Indians, specifically the youth, are capable of performing well at the world level be it sports or any other field.

When told that he is carrying a huge burden of expectations as India has always wanted a sportsperson to be at the helm of affairs, Rathore said he would do his best.

"Expectations are from the day when I faced the first challenge as a sportsperson but an athlete does not fear defeat. I will make each of that beginning which players and Indian sport requires. I won't step back whether I win or lose and need support of all to make a change.

"Education is not limited to just school and colleges. Sport is not for just entertainment. The kind of leadership and education you receive on sports fields, helps in learning how to lead life. And that will be the aim, to provide youngsters a platform."

When asked if his tenure would see the implementation of Sports Code and Sports Fraud Bill, he said, "In sport, an important link is of fans and the fans say their (sports) icons should not resort to cheating to win. Anything that gives primacy to fans and players, will be taken care of."