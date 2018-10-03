हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Athletics: Asian Games silver-medallist Sudha Singh wants Deputy Director's post, in no mood to oblige

State Sports minister Chetan Chauhan insisted that rules do not permit the appointment of Sudha as the Deputy Director.

Athletics: Asian Games silver-medallist Sudha Singh wants Deputy Director's post, in no mood to oblige
Courtesy: Reuters

Jakarta Asian Games silver-medallist Sudha Singh says she is feeling demoralised after being denied the job of her choice- the post of a Deputy Director in the Sports Department- despite assurance from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 32-year-old Sudha had won a silver medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase in Jakarta. She had won a gold in the same event in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou as well. 

"The sports department is determined that it will not take me. I am getting this treatment despite the fact that I am regularly winning medals. I want the Deputy Director's post in the Sports department but citing rules, it is being said that I cannot get this post. I am demoralised now," Sudha told PTI.

She had on Tuesday refused to accept a cash award at a programme in the presence of CM Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik, saying that she wanted the job. She, however, accepted the cheque after the Governor insisted.

"There have been several instances when athletes were given the Deputy Director's post. If not possible, I can be made the regional sports officer but there are some in the department, who do not want to give me the job," she alleged.

"When I met the CM recently, he offered me the post of the Deputy SP but on my request, he was ready to appoint me as the Deputy Director in the Sports Department. Despite this, the sports department is constantly denying," she added.

State sports minister Chetan Chauhan insisted that rules do not permit the appointment of Sudha as the Deputy Director.

"There is no hurdle in giving a job to Sudha but for the post of the deputy director there cannot be direct recruitment. The Deputy Director is appointed through the selection commission. 

"It is a class one post and the government does not have the right of direct recruitment on this post. She can get a job as the Sports Officer and later even become the Deputy Director after promotion. The state government is determined to help sportsmen," the minister said.

Sudha, the reigning Asian champion, is however adamant.

"My file is pending for the past four years. I will only work in the sports department and not in any other department". 

