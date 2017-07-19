close
Athletics: Ennis-Hill to receive gold medal in London after CAS verdict

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 14:07

Delhi: Jessica Ennis-Hill will be presented with the heptathlon gold medal from the 2011 world championships at this year`s event in London after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Russian Tatyana Chernova`s appeal against her doping ban.

Briton Ennis-Hill was runner-up to Chernova in Daegu six years ago but the Russian was stripped of her medals last November and received a lengthy ban for blood doping violations.

There were concerns about when Ennis-Hill, 31, would receive her medal as Chernova appealed the ban and questioned the jurisdiction of the original hearing. 

The CAS dismissed the appeal on Tuesday and stuck with the original judgement.

"The panel found there was a valid arbitration agreement ... the athlete`s submission concerning the jurisdiction of the CAS first-instance decision failed," CAS said in a statement.

"As this was the only issue raised in the appeal, the panel dismissed the appeal and confirmed the initial CAS award."

Retired Olympic champion Ennis-Hill, who also won the world title in 2009 and 2015, will be presented with her record-equalling third world heptathlon title at a special ceremony at the London Stadium.

