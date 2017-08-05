Athletics, hockey reportedly dominate recommendations for Dhyan Chand, Dronacharya Awards

New Delhi: The recommendations for the Dhyan Chand and the Dronacharya Awards have been reportedly announced for the year 2017. As far as the Dhyan Chand Award is concerned, Bhupinder Singh from athletics, Syed Shahid Hakim from football and Sumrai Tete from women's hockey have been nominated.

The Dhyan Chand Award is named after the late great Dhyan Chand, considered India’s greatest-ever hockey player. The award is given in recognition for lifetime achievement in sport.

As far as the Dronacharya Award is concerned, those who have been recommended are GSSV Prasad from badminton, Brij Mohanty from boxing, PA Raphel from men’s hockey, Sanjoy Chakarbarty from shooting, late Dr R Gandhi from athletics, Hiranand Katariya from kabaddi and Satya Narayan from Paralympics.

The Dronacharya Award is in recognition for outstanding coaching. It must be noted that the country’s most popular sport, cricket, is missing from both the lists.

Both these awards may not be the glamour awards like the Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award but their importance cannot be underestimated.

In the past, the likes of Ramakant Achrekar, Wilson Jones and Michael Ferreira have been recipients of the Dronacharya Award.

As far as the Dhyan Chand Award goes, Charles Cornelius and Zeeshan Ali are among the past winners.