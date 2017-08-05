close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Athletics, hockey reportedly dominate recommendations for Dhyan Chand, Dronacharya Awards

Both these awards may not be the glamour awards like the Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award but their importance cannot be underestimated.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 16:45
Athletics, hockey reportedly dominate recommendations for Dhyan Chand, Dronacharya Awards

New Delhi: The recommendations for the Dhyan Chand and the Dronacharya Awards have been reportedly announced for the year 2017. As far as the Dhyan Chand Award is concerned, Bhupinder Singh from athletics, Syed Shahid Hakim from football and Sumrai Tete from women's hockey have been nominated.

The Dhyan Chand Award is named after the late great Dhyan Chand, considered India’s greatest-ever hockey player. The award is given in recognition for lifetime achievement in sport.

As far as the Dronacharya Award is concerned, those who have been recommended are GSSV Prasad from badminton, Brij Mohanty from boxing, PA Raphel from men’s hockey, Sanjoy Chakarbarty from shooting, late Dr R Gandhi from athletics, Hiranand Katariya from kabaddi and Satya Narayan from Paralympics.

The Dronacharya Award is in recognition for outstanding coaching. It must be noted that the country’s most popular sport, cricket, is missing from both the lists.

Both these awards may not be the glamour awards like the Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award but their importance cannot be underestimated.

In the past, the likes of Ramakant Achrekar, Wilson Jones and Michael Ferreira have been recipients of the Dronacharya Award.

As far as the Dhyan Chand Award goes, Charles Cornelius and Zeeshan Ali are among the past winners.

TAGS

athleticshockeyDhyan Chand AwardDronacharya Award

From Zee News

Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali: A sneak-peak into Indian boxer&#039;s all past eight wins
Other Sports

Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali: A sneak-peak into I...

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja bowls a deceptive spin to outfox Dhananjya de Silva vs SL in 2nd Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja bowls a deceptive spin to outfox Dha...

WATCH: &#039;Flying&#039; Sanju Samson does a Jonty Rhodes against South Africa A in tri series
cricket

WATCH: 'Flying' Sanju Samson does a Jonty Rhodes...

ATP Citi Open: Yuki Bhambri&#039;s dream run comes to an end, loses to Kevin Anderson in quarters
Tennis

ATP Citi Open: Yuki Bhambri's dream run comes to an en...

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara plucks out stunning catch, as R Ashwin continues rampant run
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara plucks out stunning catch, as R As...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup final between India, England records highest TV ratings in India in women&#039;s sports
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup final between India, England rec...

Rohan Bopanna blasts AITA for failing to send his name for Arjuna Award before deadline
Tennis

Rohan Bopanna blasts AITA for failing to send his name for...

England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

England vs South Africa 2017, fourth Test match, Day 2: LIV...

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to Usain Bolt on eve of final race
Other Sports

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to Usain Bolt on eve of fi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video