Athletics Integrity Unit confirm Kiprop positive test, reject allegations

LONDON: The Athletics Integrity Unit has confirmed that Kenya`s former Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop tested positive for the banned blood booster erythropoietin.

The AIU, an independent body that manages all doping- related matters for the sport of athletics, said in a statement on Friday that his `B` sample had also tested positive and that it was satisfied there had been no "mix-up up or tampering" with his sample.

On Thursday, Kiprop went into great detail about the test, carried out in November last year, in a statement that ran to over 1,000 words and made several allegations of impropriety by doping officials.