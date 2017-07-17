close
Athletics Nationals: Soumya B bags race walk title, NV Sheena wins triple jump gold

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 22:10

Guntur: Soumya B bagged the first medal of the day by winning the women's 20000m, while Kerala's N V Sheena won the gold in the women's triple jump event on the penultimate day of the National Inter State Athletics Championships, here today.

Soumya won the gold with a timing of 1:42:23.68s ahead of Punjab's Karamjit Kaur (1:44:47.69s) and Priyanka (1:45:44.28s) of Uttar Pradesh.

Sheena produced a 12.78m leap to win the women's triple jump event. The silver and bronze medals went to Karnataka's Joyline M Lobo (12.52m) and G Karthika (12.51m) of Andhra Pradesh respectively.

Former National champion Khyati Vakharia won the women's pole vault event with a 3.70m effort. The 27-year old doctor from Karnataka finished ahead of Kiranbir Kaur of Punjab (3.40m) and Tamil Nadu's Manjuka (3.30m).

National record holder Annu Rani claimed the gold in women's javelin throw with her first attempt of 54.29m. Poonam Rani (51.14m) of Haryana finished in the second place, followed by Karnataka's Rashmi Shetty (47.76m).

Chinta Yadav clocked a new personal best of 10:10.22s to win the women's 3000m steeplechase. She was followed by UP's Vijaya Lakshmi (10:41.41s) and Maharashtra's Varsha Bhawari (10:48.37s).

In the men's 3000m steeplechase, all three medals were clinched by Haryana with Jaiveer (8:53.04s) finishing in pole position. Naveen (8:57.23s) and Karambir (8:59.12s) secured silver and bronze medals respectively.

