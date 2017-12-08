Australia team refuses to talk to Indian media at HWL 2017 in Bhubaneswar

The Australian hockey team on Friday refused to talk to the waiting media after finishing their training at the ongoing Hockey World League (HWL) Final being held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

A few of the Indian journalists, who had arrived at the stadium after taking permission, made requests for Australia captain Mark Knowles, Jake Whetton, Blake Govers and coach Colin Batch for comments ahead of the Kookaburras’ semifinal against Germany. But the Australian management didn’t allow any of them citing “cold weather”.

The Australian team practiced at the stadium in mild drizzle as the mercury dipped in the Odisha capital on Friday, when India take on Argentina in the first semifinal.

The official present at the stadium to facilitate media interactions made a request to the Australian team via a wireless message but the visitors didn’t budge, saying the players need to be warm after practice.

The players and the coach were then given an alternative to do the interviews in the press conference room instead of out in the open. However, the Aussies didn’t agree to even that and left for the hotel.

The world champions haven’t been at the top of their form in the tournament, failing to win any of their three pool games that ended as draws. They then went on to win the quarterfinal against Spain 4-1.