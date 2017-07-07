close
Austrian Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue

By Tanya Rudra | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 15:23
Austrian Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The Formula One World Championship 2017 season is fully underway, with twenty confirmed events on the calendar, including the recently completed Grand Prix in Baku won by Daniel Ricciardo, with Valtteri Bottas taking second and Lance Stroll finishing third.

Next up is the Austrian GP in Spielberg from July 7 – 9 where the excitement is sure to continue as the drives showcase their cars and skills.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel still leads the drivers championship with 141 points to his name 12 ahead of second placed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who has 129 points. 

When:

Saturday, 08 July 2017

Qualifying - 17:30 – 18:30  IST

Sunday, 09 July 2017

Race - 17:30 – 19:30 IST

Where: Red Bull Ring, Austria

Where to watch: The live broadcast of the Formula One race will be shown across the Star Sports network, while the live streaming of the race can be caught on Hotstar.com.

