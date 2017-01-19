Baba Ramdev beats Olympic silver medallist in friendly match at PWL – Read how Sushil Kumar reacted

New Delhi: Thousands of fans thronged at the Thyagraj stadium in national capital on Wednesday evening for a special reason. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev had challenged 2008 Olympic silver medalist Andriy Stadnik in a promotional bout at the Pro Wrestling League (PWL).

Stadnik, by no means is an amateur wrestler, having defeated India legend Sushil Kumar in the 2008 Olympics, en route to the Men's Freestyle Lightweight final. As the Ukrainian reached the final, it gave Sushil an opportunity to play in repechage and win a bronze medal.

WATCH: Baba Ramdev destroys Oly silver medallist Andrey Stadnik 12-0 in friendly match at PWL

The bout took place during the second semi-final between Punjab Royals and Mumbai Maharathi.

Amid loud cheers from the fans, Ramdev displayed his incredible yoga skills before the bout. Soon after, like a pro, Ramdev showed his technical skills to defeat Stadnik, 34 and a former European champion, 12-0.

Since it was a promotional bout, Stadnik responded by allowing Ramdev to have his way, as did the referees. After nearly two minutes, Standnik surrendered.

Sushil took to Twitter on Thursday to praise Ramdev's skills.

"Baba Ramdev has several avatars. He is a hero," tweeted India's two-time Olympic medallist.

This was not the first time that Ramdev has shown interest in friendly wrestling bouts. Last year, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of their Ashram in Haridwar, Baba had challenged Sushil, a former world champion, for a wrestling bout.