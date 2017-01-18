Baba Ramdev challenges Sushil Kumar-beater Andrey Stadnik in wrestle match
Stadnik had defeated Indian legend Sushil Kumar in the 2008 Olympics, en route to the Men's Freestyle Lightweight final in London.
New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will take on 2008 Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik in a friendly wrestling bout.
The bout will take place in Delhi on Wednesday during the semi-final clash of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) between Mumbai Marathi and Punjab Royals.
It's reported that Baba Ramdev has gone through intense training to prepare himself for the match.
“I have fought bouts with national level wrestlers. But playing against an internationally renowned player will be more exciting. You will witness the real power of Yoga in this match,” he was quoted as saying.
Stadnik, 34, had defeated Indian legend Sushil Kumar in the 2008 Olympics, en route to the Men's Freestyle Lightweight final in London.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Is Akhilesh Yadav overlooking Muslims as Mulayam Singh alleged?
- DNA: Why did Navjot Singh Sidhu call BJP 'Kaikeyi’, Congress ‘Kaushalya’?
- 38-year-old arrested for ‘raping’ minors in Delhi; assaulted over 600 girls
- BJP announces 149 names in first list of candidates for UP elections
- DNA: Analysis of insensitivity shown by political leaders over rising poverty in India
- China State TV said that its troops can reach New Delhi in 48 hours in war scenario; Indians slay it with their replies
- China's NSG stand is neither fair nor transparent, says Defence Expert
- Bengaluru pips Silicon Valley to become world's most dynamic city
- Army orders modern helmets for jawans, can withstand bullets fired from short range
- Zaira Wasim Trolled: Ashamed that she had to apologise, says Gautam Gambhir