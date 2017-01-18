Baba Ramdev challenges Sushil Kumar-beater Andrey Stadnik in wrestle match

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will take on 2008 Olympic silver medallist Andrey Stadnik in a friendly wrestling bout.

The bout will take place in Delhi on Wednesday during the semi-final clash of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) between Mumbai Marathi and Punjab Royals.

It's reported that Baba Ramdev has gone through intense training to prepare himself for the match.

“I have fought bouts with national level wrestlers. But playing against an internationally renowned player will be more exciting. You will witness the real power of Yoga in this match,” he was quoted as saying.

Stadnik, 34, had defeated Indian legend Sushil Kumar in the 2008 Olympics, en route to the Men's Freestyle Lightweight final in London.