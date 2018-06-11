हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Simran Singhi

Badminton: Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker outclass Maldivian duo to win

Young Indian women`s doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker asserted their supremacy at the global stage as they annexed their second international title as they beat the Maldivian pair of Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq and Fathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq to win the Mauritius Senior International Tournament played at Rose Hill in Mauritius on Sunday.

Badminton: Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker outclass Maldivian duo to win
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Young Indian women`s doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker asserted their supremacy at the global stage as they annexed their second international title as they beat the Maldivian pair of Aminath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq and Fathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaq to win the Mauritius Senior International Tournament played at Rose Hill in Mauritius on Sunday.

The Indian pair was seeded second in the tournament and were at their dominating best as they brushed aside the number one seeded pair 21-17, 21-12 with rather ease."We are very happy with the win and it gives us great confidence going ahead in our career. We hope to carry the momentum forward in the upcoming Asian Badminton Championship (U-19) and give our best shot at the elite Asian Continental tournament and return with a medal," an elated Ritika said after the match from Mauritius.

"I would like to congratulate Simran and Ritika for their performance. They recently had a great run at the Asian Junior Ranking Selection Tournament, held a fortnight back and I am confident they will continue the good run at the Asian Junior Championship Tournament too.

I wish them all the best and hope they will continue to produce good performances in the future," said Ajay Kumar Singhania, General Secretary of Badminton Association of India.Simran and Ritika, who are number one ranked U-19 pair of India, will be headlining the Indian girls` double challenge at the Asian Badminton Championship U-19 and lot will be expected of them after their recent success.

Tags:
Simran SinghiRitika ThakerAminath Nabeeha Abdul RazzaqFathimath Nabeeha Abdul Razzaqbadminton

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close