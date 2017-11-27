Bajrang, Vinod settle for silver medals at U-23 World Wrestling Championship

New Delhi: Asian champion Bajrang Punia and Vinod Kumar settled for silver medals at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship in Poland after losing their respective finals as India finished with three medals at the event.

Bajrang lost the 65kg lop-sided final 6-17 to Russian grappler Kuular while Vinod lost 1-3 to American Richard Lewis.

Ritu Phogat had also win a silver medal in the women's 48kg final.