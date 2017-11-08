Banned Abhay Singh Chautala shows up at Indian Olympic Association meeting

New Delhi: Banned Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday showed up at the association`s emergent executive council meeting without any invite.

Chautala, however, had to leave the venue after objection from executive council member GS Mander. Later IOA general secretary, Rajeev Mehta, informed that Chautala was not invited to the meeting.

In December 2012, Chautala`s election as IOA president was declared null and void by the International Olympics Committee (IOC). The election of Chautala and Lalit Bhanot as president and secretary-general, respectively, also led to banning of IOA by the IOC until February 2014.

Resultantly, IOA had to amend its Constitution to bar charge-framed individuals, who committed offences, from being elected as office-bearers.