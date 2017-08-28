close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Belgian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race with victory in Belgium

The Briton`s fifth success in 12 races this season, and 58th of his career, came a day after he equalled Michael Schumacher`s all-time record of 68 pole positions.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 00:07
Belgian Grand Prix 2017: Lewis Hamilton marks 200th race with victory in Belgium
Reuters

New Delhi: Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 200th Formula One race in style on Sunday with a pole-to-flag Belgian Grand Prix victory for Mercedes that halved Sebastian Vettel`s championship lead to seven points.

The Briton`s fifth success in 12 races this season, and 58th of his career, came a day after he equalled Michael Schumacher`s all-time record of 68 pole positions.

"Sebastian put a great fight on but this is what I said I was coming to do so I did it," Hamilton told the crowd from the podium.

Vettel finished second for Ferrari, 2.3 seconds behind, after pushing his rival all the way without being able to get close enough to make a move stick in what amounted to a two-horse race of relentless pressure.

"It was really intense because every lap I was waiting for Lewis to do a mistake. He didn`t," said Vettel, whose next race is Ferrari`s home Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

"He was probably waiting for me to make a mistake. I didn`t," added the German, who set a race lap record of one minute 46.577 seconds in the closing stages.

With eight races remaining, four-times champion Vettel has 220 points and Hamilton 213.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo took third place for Red Bull after a storming re-start following a late safety car period that had closed the gap to the frontrunners and triggered a flurry of pitstops.

Ricciardo, on fresh ultra-soft tyres, passed Hamilton`s team mate Valtteri Bottas to surge into the top three, with the Finn also losing out to the Ferrari of compatriot Kimi Raikkonen as he ran wide.

Germany`s Nico Hulkenberg finished sixth for Renault, Romain Grosjean was seventh for Haas and Brazilian Felipe Massa took eighth for Williams.

MAX RETIRES

"It`s pretty much for all the Dutch here, so thanks for hanging around," said Ricciardo, whose teenage team mate Max Verstappen retired shaking his head in sheer frustration after eight laps.

It was his sixth retirement in 12 races.

"There are so many fans paying a lot for the tickets and you finish like this. That cannot happen with a top team," said Verstappen, whose orange-clad compatriots accounted for a majority of the crowd.

While Hamilton and Vettel played out their own private duel, there was plenty of action further down the field with the Force India duo of Mexican Sergio Perez and Frenchman Esteban Ocon playing a starring role.

The simmering pair clashed twice, the second time bringing out the safety car when Ocon -- who finished ninth -- tried to get past on the run down to Eau Rouge and was almost squeezed into the wall.

"I can accept the first one -- perhaps he couldn`t see me but the second one was ridiculous. He was risking our lives. He risked my life," said a furious Ocon.

Debris from his car`s broken front wing littered the track while Perez`s right rear tyre was punctured, leaving him limping back to the pits on a rim.

"It looked like Sergio squeezed Esteban into the wall and came out the loser of that scrap," the team`s chief operating office Otmar Szafnauer told Sky Sports television, warning that the team would read the riot act.

"We’ve let them race up until now. If they can’t do it in a manner which is good for the team, then they won’t be racing any more," he said.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso was also an unhappy man in the McLaren, the double world champion making a storming start but his Honda-powered car`s lack of speed leaving him with an impossible task and increasingly frustrated before retiring.

"Embarrassing, embarrassing," he had said earlier.

TAGS

Belgian Grand Prix 2017Lewis HamiltonSebastian VettelF1 newsRacing Newssports news

From Zee News

Simona Halep has inside track in eight-woman fight for No 1
Tennis

Simona Halep has inside track in eight-woman fight for No 1

Michael Schumacher&#039;s son Mick takes father&#039;s 1994 car for a spin
Other Sports

Michael Schumacher's son Mick takes father's 1994...

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Bangladesh spinners spoil strong day for Australia in Test
cricket

BAN vs AUS, 1st Test: Bangladesh spinners spoil strong day...

ENG vs WI, 2nd TEST: Joe Root leads England rally against Windies
cricket

ENG vs WI, 2nd TEST: Joe Root leads England rally against W...

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-26

EPL Sunday Report: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Wood rocks Spurs
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Sunday Report: Liverpool thrash Arsenal, Wood rocks Spu...

BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sindhu&#039;s epic final performance
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF Worlds: PM Narendra Modi leads nation in hailing PV Sin...

SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairline fracture in right thumb
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Dinesh Chandimal out of India series with hairli...

BWF Worlds: Heartbreak for India as PV Sindhu settles for silver after losing epic final​​
BadmintonOther Sports

BWF Worlds: Heartbreak for India as PV Sindhu settles for s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video