close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bhumika Sharma wins Miss World Bodybuilding title – Here's all you need to know about her!

The 21-year-old who hails from Dehradun, made India proud after acing gaining the most number of points in body posing, individual posing and fall categories.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 22:26
Bhumika Sharma wins Miss World Bodybuilding title – Here&#039;s all you need to know about her!
Twitter/Facebook

New Delhi: While there are many famous model-turned-actresses to have won beauty pageants on world stage, Bhumika Sharma, against stereotypical thinking, was crowned the Miss World Bodybuilding Championship in Venice.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Dehradun, made India proud after gaining the most number of points in body posing, individual posing and fall categories.

In total, the championship comprised of 50 contestants from all around the globe and Bhumika was one of the 27 Indians to have participated in the tournament.

Bhumika's stunning performance is the result of the hard work put by her mother, Hansa Manral Sharma, who was the head coach of India women's weightlifting team. 

It is believed that Bhumika's parents wanted her to pursue shooting, but fate took her to an unplanned meeting with a bodybuilding coach who took her from shooting to bodybuilding. 

Bhumika's work out schedule comprises of seven hours of rigorous practice under guidance of her coach, Bhupendra Sharma, every single day.

Bhumika Sharma

Bhumika Sharma

She now has her sights on the Miss Universe title for bodybuilding and is the only woman bodybuilder from Uttarakhand to have made it into the national/international arena.

TAGS

Bhumika SharmaMiss World Bodybuilding championshipBhumika Sharma bodybuildersports news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

FIA to re-examine Sebastian Vettel-Lewis Hamilton collision in Baku
Other Sports

FIA to re-examine Sebastian Vettel-Lewis Hamilton collision...

Football legend Paolo Maldini set to end pro tennis career after poor debut
FootballTennis

Football legend Paolo Maldini set to end pro tennis career...

Damning FIFA report nails England malpractices in 2018 World Cup bid
Football

Damning FIFA report nails England malpractices in 2018 Worl...

Football

Youngster Carles Alena signs new Barcelona deal

Asian Athletics Championships: India names 95-member jumbo squad for Bhubaneswar event
Other Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: India names 95-member jumbo...

BCCI includes 70-plus Niranjan Shah in committee on Lodha reforms
cricket

BCCI includes 70-plus Niranjan Shah in committee on Lodha r...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video