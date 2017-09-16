Biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra confirmed

New Delhi: In continuing the trend of sports biopics in Bollywood, there will be one on shooter Abhinav Bindra. The news of the same was confirmed by none other than the man who will be playing the lead character. The movie will be simply called ‘Bindra’.

While Harshvardhan Kapoor will be playing Abhinav’s role, his father Anil Kpoor will essay the character of AS Bindra, the shooter’s father.

Harshvardhan posted the news on Instagram and captioned it as, “Going to be sharing screen space for the first time with my dad in my next movie #Bindra. I'm happy to be working with my dad, but also nervous because of his stature as an actor #MixedBagOfEmotions I look forward to learning from him and also making memories. This movie just got a whole lot more special #LetsDoThis @anilskapoor.”

Going to be sharing screen space for the first time with my dad in my next movie #Bindra. I'm happy to be working with my dad, but also nervous because of his stature as an actor #MixedBagOfEmotions I look forward to learning from him and also making memories. This movie just got a whole lot more special #LetsDoThis @anilskapoor A post shared by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Sep 15, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Abhinav remains till date India’s only Olympic individual gold medallist. He won the gold in Beijing in 2008.