Birmingham Grand Prix to be Farah's last track race in UK

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 11:16

London: British Mo Farah announced that he will compete in a track race in the United Kingdom for the last time at the Birmingham Grand Prix.

The 5,000 and 10,000 meters world and Olympic champion said he would compete at the Diamond League meeting at Birmingham on August 20 as his last track race to focus on marathons, reports Efe.

"I`m really looking forward to what will be my final track race in Britain at the Müller Grand Prix Birmingham on August 20, and I`m sure it will be a day I remember for the rest of my life," the 34-year-old Farah said.

That race will be held after the IAAF World Championships, which London will host from August 4-13, when Farah will seek a third successive 5,000, 10,000 metres double.

