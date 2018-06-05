हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri hopeful to clinch medal in Asian Games

 World Championship bronze medalist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri on Tuesday assured that he will do his best in the Asian Games and definitely win a medal for the country.

New Delhi: World Championship bronze medalist boxer Gaurav Bidhuri on Tuesday assured that he will do his best in the Asian Games and definitely win a medal for the country.

Bidhuri is hopeful for his performance in the forthcoming Asian Games after recovering from injury.

"Due to injury, I could not participate in the Commonwealth Games but now I am perfectly fine. I am back in the ring. I will do my best in the Asian Games and will definitely win a medal for the country,"

Gaurav Bidhuri,"I have started doing my training again and it is almost a month that I have been doing the same. I am hoping to perform better in the coming events.

I will try to do my best this time," he added. He further said that he does not consider anyone to be his tough competition.Bidhuri has recently recovered from his back injury which restricted him from participating in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018.

The Asian Games is slated to be held at Palembang, Jakarta from August 19 to August 25.

