Boxing: Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a new buddy in Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov

Washington D.C: It seems that undefeated retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has got a brand new member for his The Money Team.

The American boxer was recently seen buddying up with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who not only has a knack for rubbing shoulders with sporting greats, but also unapologetically hates gay people.

The pair met during Mayweather`s recent visit to Grozny and the boxer has urged his fans to follow Ramzan on Instagram before revealing that Ramzan is a part of the Money Team.

Mayweather`s brand simply stands for `The Money Team`, which also extends to his entourage,TMZ reported.

However, it should be noted that Kadyrov has a very controversial past, which is filled with accusations of human rights violations from kidnapping to torture and murder.

Not only this, the head of the Chechen Republic, who has denied all the allegations levelled against him, had also stated that he doesn`t want gay people in his country and would ship them all to Canada if he could.

Mayweather, on the other hand, bid adieu to boxing with a perfect 50-0 professional record after defeating UFC champ Conor McGregor during the much-hyped fight in Las Vegas in August this year.