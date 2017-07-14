close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

British Grand Prix: Home hero Lewis Hamilton defends London no-show

The Briton, who will be chasing a fourth successive home win at Silverstone on Sunday, was the only driver to miss the F1 Live event on Wednesday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 00:24
British Grand Prix: Home hero Lewis Hamilton defends London no-show

Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton defended his decision to snub a major Formula One promotional event in London and said the British Grand Prix and his title challenge came first.

The Briton, who will be chasing a fourth successive home win at Silverstone on Sunday, was the only driver to miss the F1 Live event on Wednesday.

Instead, the triple world champion was holidaying with friends in Greece.

"It`s been a pretty intense season so far and I felt I needed to prepare the best way I could for this weekend," the Mercedes driver, who faced a barrage of questions about his absence and the disappointment of fans, told reporters on Thursday.

"The season`s the most important thing for me. That`s really it," added Hamilton, who said he was unaware of any negative reaction from fans, some of whom had booed his name on Wednesday.

"I love this grand prix. I don`t think yesterday plays any role in how great this weekend is for me," added Hamilton, who said he told event organisers last week that he would not be attending.

Hamilton can join the late Jim Clark as the only five times winner of the British Grand Prix and he left no doubt about how important the race was for him regardless of the championship standings.

The 32-year-old is 20 points behind Ferrari`s Sebastian Vettel after nine of 20 races and comes back to Silverstone after being off the podium for two races in a row -- the first time that has happened since 2014.

He said he was relaxed and excited for the weekend.

"You`ve got the championship, which is obviously the most important thing, and a very close second if not tied is the British Grand Prix," he declared.

"Being a home grand prix, the home of motorsport, it`s such an incredible intense weekend, every year it`s a must-win for a British driver."

Hamilton dismissed a suggestion that his absence on Wednesday had something to do with image rights and also gave short shrift to a suggestion that staying in Britain might have been better preparation than hours of flying.

He also shrugged off a question about Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff reportedly attending Vettel`s birthday party ahead of a hearing into the German driving into Hamilton`s car in Azerbaijan.

"All I can do is laugh at that one," he replied. "It might be the dumbest question I`ve had so far."

TAGS

Lewis HamiltonSilverstoneFormula OneBritish Grand PrixF1MercedeSebastian Vettelsports news

From Zee News

Tour de France: Chris Froome&#039;s failure on final slope sets stage for thrilling finale
Other Sports

Tour de France: Chris Froome's failure on final slope...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: No-ball king Morne Morkel refuses to alter run-up
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: No-ball king Morne Morke...

Wimbledon 2017: Berdych faces &#039;greatest of them all&#039; Federer in last four as Cilic eyes first final at SW19
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Berdych faces 'greatest of them all...

Wimbledon 2017 women&#039;s singles final: With big little sister absent, Venus Williams is doing it for herself
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017 women's singles final: With big little...

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Joe Root expects seamers to shine as England remain unchanged
cricket

England vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Joe Root expects seamers...

WATCH: Alexander Lacazette scores on Arsenal debut, Wayne Rooney bags screamer for Everton
Football

WATCH: Alexander Lacazette scores on Arsenal debut, Wayne R...

Abhinav Bindra takes up para-athlete Kanchanmala Pande&#039;s case; demands report from Sports Minister Vijay Goel, SAI
Other Sports

Abhinav Bindra takes up para-athlete Kanchanmala Pande...

Unperturbed Virender Sehwag chills out in Canada after missing out on coveted India coach job
cricket

Unperturbed Virender Sehwag chills out in Canada after miss...

Evidence validates PSL match-fixing allegations against Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif: PCB legal advisor
cricket

Evidence validates PSL match-fixing allegations against Sha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video