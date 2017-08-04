close
British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, wife Faryal Makhdoom break-up following ugly spat on Twitter

In one of his tweets, Amir Khan accused Makhdoom of cheating on him with Anthony Joshua, the current unified world heavyweight champion.

Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 23:23
British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, wife Faryal Makhdoom break-up following ugly spat on Twitter
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom have confirmed on Twitter that they have agreed to split as the boxer accused his wife of cheating on him. 

In a series of tweets, the British-Pakistani boxer was apparently quite furious with his wife Faryal Makhdoom.

"Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce," he said.

In one of his tweets, Amir Khan accused Makhdoom of cheating on him with Anthony Joshua, the current unified world heavyweight champion.

At first many suspected that Amir's account may have been hacked but Makhdoom hit right back with stinging responses of her own to make it uglier than what it already was. She branded her husband of four years a cheat and a liar in her strong response. The two have a three-year-old daughter Lamaisah. To make things even more bizarre, the couple had been pictured just five days back at an ice bar in Dubai.

In one of the tweets, Amir shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation between Makhdoom and Joshua which took place on Snapchat. He also made it clear that the two were now splitting while accusing her of being a 'gold digger'.

The majority of the tweets in this tirade have since been deleted but not before many took screenshots of them. Amir had got engaged to American model Faryal in 2012 when she was 20 and he 26.

Amir KhanFaryal MakhdoomPakistan news

