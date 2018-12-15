हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PV Sindhu

BWF Tour Finals: PV Sindhu beats Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon to reach final

Sindhu will lock horns with Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the tournament on Sunday.

BWF Tour Finals: PV Sindhu beats Thailand&#039;s Ratchanok Intanon to reach final

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu continued her rich vein of form as she swept aside 2013 world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in straight games to storm into the final of the World Tour Finals for the second successive time in Guangzhou, China on Saturday.

The 23-year-old shrugged off a tough challenge from Intanon to clinch a 21-16, 25-23 triumph in a thrilling last-four clash that lasted 54 minutes. 

Sindhu, who finished as runner-up in the last edition of the tournament, headed into the match with a 3-4 record against the Thai player. Notably, the Indian shuttler has not lost a single match against Intanon in the past two years.

Sindhu got off to a great start as she took an initial 6-4 lead in the first game. Though her Thai opponent and the world number eight tried hard to make a comeback but she eventually ended up losing the game 16-21 in 20 minutes. 

Intanon gave a much tougher fight to Sindhu in the second game, pushing it to the tie breaker but the Indian held her nerves and complete the game 25-23 in 34 minutes to book her place in the summit showdown. 

Sindhu will now lock horns with Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the tournament on Sunday.

Tags:
PV SindhuRio OlympicJapanIndiabadmintonRatchanok Intanon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close