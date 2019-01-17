CBI arrests 4 including Sports Authority of India Director for alleged corruption

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested four Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials including the Director and two private persons during an ongoing raid in connection with alleged corruption in the transport department in the Authority.

There were complaints against some officials that they were taking bribes for approving work, sources said. In the wake of the complaints, SAI asked the CBI to probe the issue.

"Reports were received 2 months ago that bribes were being accepted by some people in the organisation. CBI was asked to investigate the matter. Currently, CBI is questioning some officials in this regard," news agency ANI said quoting CBI sources.

SAI DG, Neelam Kapoor said, "There is zero tolerance for corruption in SAI. We will support any action against corruption."

(With inputs from agencies)