Chris Ciriello roped in as analytical coach by Hockey India

New Delhi: Hockey India (HI) have secured the services of Australia's former ace dragflicker Chris Ciriello, who recently announced his retirement from the game, as the analytical coach for the men's national team.

While HI and Sports Authority of India (SAI) are yet to make an official announcement on Ciriello's appointment, sources told Zee Media that the Australian is already in Bengaluru working with the senior players rested for the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.

Apparently, the Aussie also attended the marriage reception of Indian striker SV Sunil in Mangalore on Sunday.

Ciriello, 32, has been hired until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and will replace Hans Streeder who was part of the Roelant Oltmans-led coaching set-up. Streeder quit shortly after Oltmans was fired by HI last year.

Besides fixing chinks in the Indian defence, Ciriello will closely work with India's dragflickers - a job that was until now in the hands of Jugraj Singh. It's unclear if Jugraj will remain part of Marijne's coaching staff or not.

Ciriello, who is a World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Champions Trophy gold medallist, decided to quit the game in November last year.

He also won a bronze medal for Australia at the 2012 London Olympics.