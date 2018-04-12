Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu enter triple jump final

Gold Coast: Indian athletes Arpinder Singh and AV Rakesh Babu entered the final of the men's Triple Jump competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Thursday.

Arpinder did well during the qualification stage, taking the top spot in Group B to enter the final in style.

The Punjab athlete registered a best attempt of 16.39 metres to finish ahead of Namibia's Roger Haitengi who jumped 16.36m.

Babu, on the other hand, finished fifth Group A with 15.98m to advance as one of the 12 best performers.

Check the overall medals tally from the Gold Coast 2018 CWG here.

Australia continues to dominate the tally with 57 Gold, 43 Silver and 45 Bronze medals (145), followed by England with 26 Gold, 31 Silver and 21 Bronze medals (78). With 12 Gold, 4 Silver and 8 Bronze so far, India are currently third in the overall ranking (24). All eyes are on Indian wrestlers on Thursday and focus will also be on the women's hockey team that takes on mighty Australia in the semifinal.

On Wednesday, Shreyasi Singh bagged a Gold - India's 12th overall - in the women's double trap event at 21st edition of the 2018 Commonwealth Games here. Earlier, shooter Om Prakash finished third to settle for a bronze medal in men's 50m Pistol event. Shooter Ankur Mittal too clinched a Bronze in the Men's Double Trap event taking India's total tally to 24. South Africa (10,7, 9), New Zealand (9, 10, 8) and Canada (8, 22, 17) are on the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively. Though they have won more medals, their Gold count is less than India.

(CWG 2018 Medals tally last updated on 0950 IST on Day 8, April 12, 2007).