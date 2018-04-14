Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki bag Bronze in badminton women's doubles

Gold Coast: India's Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bagged the Bronze medal in badminton women's doubles beating Australians Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.

The Indian duo prevailed in straight games 21-19, 21-19 over the Australians, in a 47-minute crunch match at the Carrara Sports Arena, here.

As Indian shooters, wrestlers and boxers continued to enthrall the audience with their spectacular performances in the respective categories, India's 'golden' run continued on Saturday - the Day 10 of the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

Boxers Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik, athlete Neeraj Chopra, wrestlers Sumit and Vinesh Phogat, shooters Sanjeev Rajput and Mary Kom were among the prominent medal winners for India on the tenth day of the mega sporting event.

Wrestler Sumit won a Gold medal in men's 125kg freestyle after his injured opponent in the final league match Sinivie Boltic of Nigeria withdrew. Neeraj Chopra won a historic Gold medal in men's javelin throw with a distance of 86.47m. Boxer Gaurav Solanki won men's 52kg Gold medal. Boxer Manish Kaushik also claimed a Silver medal in the men's 60kg division after losing to Harry Garside of Australia in the final with a split decision delivered by the judges.

Earlier, shooter Sanjeev Rajput won a Gold medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a new Games Record of 454.5. As the events began, boxing legend MC Mary Kom bagged her maiden CWG Gold medal. Mary Kom beat Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland 5-0 in the women's 45-48kg final, bringing the 18th Gold medal for India. With 23 Gold, 13 Silver and 17 Bronze, India currently ranks third on the medals table (53). Australia continued to dominate the leaderboard with the maximum number of Gold medals followed by England.