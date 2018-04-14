Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy lose in badminton women's doubles semis

Gold Coast: India's Ashwini Ponnappa and N.Sikki Reddy squandered a fine start to eventually lose their badminton women's doubles semi-final to Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.

Ashwini and Sikki went down in three games 21-17, 15-21, 4-21 to the Chow and Hoo in the semi-final at the Carrara Sports Arena here.

The Indian pair clinched the first game quite comfortably but failed to keep the momentum going into the second, which they lost 15-21.

The decider, however, turned out to be a one-sided affair with the Malaysians leaving no room for the Indians to come back.

Ashwini and Sikki will now play for the bronze medal against Australians Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville, later on Saturday.

India's 'golden' run continued on Saturday - the Day 10 of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast – with boxer Gaurav Solanki winning men's 52kg Gold medal. Solanki defeated Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine with a split decision in the final.

Boxer Manish Kaushik also claimed a Silver medal in the men's 60kg division after losing to Harry Garside of Australia in the final with a split decision delivered by the judges.

Earlier, shooter Sanjeev Raput won a Gold medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions with a new Games Record of 454.5. His compatriot Chain Singh finished 5th.

As the events began, boxing legend MC Mary Kom bagged her maiden CWG Gold medal. Mary Kom beat Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland 5-0 in the women's 45-48kg final, bringing the 18th Gold medal for India. With 20 Gold, 13 Silver and 14 Bronze, India currently ranks third on the medals table (47). Australia continues to lead the leaderboard with England on the second spot at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.