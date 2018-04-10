Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Athlete Dharun crashes out of men's 400m Hurdles

Gold Coast: Dharun Ayyasamy of India exited the men's 400m Hurdles competition after finishing fifth in Heat 1 at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Tuesday.

Dharun registered 49.85 seconds to finish fifth among seven runners.

behind Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands who topped the heat with 48.78 seconds.

Apart from Kyron, second-placed Andre Clarke of Jamaica also qualified for the final with a personal best time of 49.10 seconds.

Meanwhile, in shooting events, Indian shooters Chain Singh and Gagan Narang failed to ensure any medals in the men's 50m Rifle Prone event at the 21st Commonwealth Games 2018 in Australia's Gold Coast on Tuesday.

Chain finished fourth with a score of 204.8 points in the final round. Gagan was second from bottom in the eight-man final with 142.3.

David Phelps of Wales won the gold medal with a new CWG record of 248.8. Neil Stirton of Scotland took silver with 247.7 while England's Kenneth Parr got the bronze with 226.6.

Earlier, Gagan finished the qualifying round in the third position with 617 points. Chain was in sixth place, having scored a total of 614.2.

James Daly of Australia topped the standings in the qualification stage with 620.5 points. Ryan Taylor of New Zealand was second with 619.4.