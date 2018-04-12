Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast: Babita Kumari settles for Silver in women's freestyle 53kg final

Gold Coast: Indian wrestler Babita Kumari settled for a Silver in the women's 53-kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Australia's Gold Coast on Thursday.

Babita lost 2-5 to Canada's Diana Weicker in her last round robin match which shattered her chances of winning a Gold.

Weicker won Gold while Bose Samuel of Nigeria got the Bronze.

With 12 Gold, 6 Silver and 8 Bronze so far, India are currently third in the overall ranking (26). Australia continues to dominate the medals tally followed by England.

Babita started off by defeating Bose Samuel of Nigeria in her opening bout. Babita shook off a strong start by the Nigerian to clinch a 3-1 win.

Samuel had taken the early lead but Babita pulled off a two-point move to put her nose ahead. She earned another point with a takedown to bolster her lead.

Babita was even more dominant in her next bout, defeating Sri Lanka's Deepika Dilhani by fall early in the first period.

The Haryana wrestler was too good for Carissa Holland of Australia as well, clinching another victory by fall to enter the final.

Meanwhile, India's Kiran lost in the semi-finals to crash out of the women's 76kg competition.

Kiran was no match for Blessing Onyebuchi of Nigeria, conceding a 0-10 deficit in the first round itself to lose by technical superiority.

Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when one wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points.

Kiran had started her campaign by defeating Danielle Sino Guemde of Cameroon by technical superiority.

She took a 4-1 lead in the first round before scoring seven consecutive points in the second to wrap up the victory.

Kiran will fight Katouskia Pariadhaven of Mauritius for the bronze medal.